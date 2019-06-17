No one really likes to talk about the unpleasant parts of our society. Domestic violence is among the items on that long list of things we don’t like to discuss. Unfortunately, silence on the issue doesn’t do anything to solve the problem.
Seeking to reverse that stigma, the Department of Children and Family Services in Glynn County held a Hope and Awareness Day on Friday at Brunswick High. The event was set up as an educational day focusing on the issues Glynn County faces in keeping families and children safe. The event also sought to raise awareness of the damage done by sex trafficking and gangs.
When it comes to domestic violence, the key to being able to help is spotting signs of abuse. Physical signs may be easier to spot, but others can be subtle and require careful observation from a victim’s friends and family, said Charmaine Thomas, lead victims advocate for the Glynn Community Crisis Center/Amity House and a survivor of domestic violence.
“It is a pattern of abusive behavior that one has to use as control over another in order to gain power and control of that person,” Thomas said. “That’s what domestic violence is. When we think about domestic violence, a lot of times we think about the physical aspect. But there’s so many other kinds.”
Domestic violence may take forms such as emotional abuse, sexual abuse, psychological abuse and economic control. Thomas said some of her clients feel the verbal abuse is worse than the physical abuse.
It’s also important to recognize that domestic violence is not just a women’s issue. One of Thomas’ male clients said he didn’t come forward sooner because he felt ashamed and embarrassed because people would see him as being weak.
It’s important to all affected by domestic violence — men, women and children — that speaking up doesn’t make you weak. It takes true strength to speak out when someone is mistreating you.
It’s important that we as a community do what we can to not only support victims of domestic violence, but work to better know the signs of it so we can help stop it. We need to take complaints seriously and offer victims everything we can to help them get their lives back to normal.
If you are involved in a situation and need help, we encourage you to call the Glynn County Community Crisis Center, who operates the Amity House emergency shelter, at 912-264-4357. Together, we can all help stamp out domestic violence in Glynn County.