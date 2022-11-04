Time seems to move so fast that seasons can sneak up on you. We’re already a couple of months into fall, Halloween is in the rearview mirror and by the time you blink a few times, Thanksgiving and Christmas will have arrived.
With life moving at such a frenzied pace, we often fall back to convenience in order to get tasks done. For many that means doing more things online like shopping, especially during the holiday season, but doing so can make you more vulnerable to fraud.
The Consumer Protection Division of the state attorney general’s office recently sent out tips to keep people and businesses safe when operating online. Some of these may be obvious to some, but it is important to remember that not everyone who uses modern technology is adept to the tricks scammers pull.
The most important thing you can do is be skeptical of anything that looks too good to be true. Don’t click on a link just because an email or text message says you won some unbelievable prize.
Be sure to scrutinize who is sending you the link. While swindlers are very good at making themselves look like legit companies, they usually don’t hold up under close inspection. An email name may make it look like the email is coming from a company you know, but check the actual email address of the sender. Most businesses have their name prominently in their email address, but frauds can’t do that so they try to trick people with similar but not exact names.
This also connects to another important fact of online life — only deal with reputable websites and companies. One way to check is using the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org. Working with verified websites can help protect your data from being exploited by criminals.
Protecting yourself also means making sure your passwords for your online accounts are up to snuff. Use long passwords that are tough to crack, and mix letters, numbers and special characters together. Don’t use information that other people may know like your birthday or a pet’s name as your password, and don’t use the same password across multiple accounts.
It’s also important to make sure your phone is secure. Today’s smartphones are essentially a tiny computer we use every day for a variety of functions. Make sure you protect it just like you would a home or work computer.
Unfortunately, there will also be grifters out there looking to take advantage of hard-working people. If you do see something suspicious that may be criminal, don’t be afraid to report it to local or state authorities. Perhaps putting away some of these scammers with hard time for their fraud will teach them the value of an honest day’s labor.