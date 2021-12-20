Perseverance is a trait you want from anyone in a leadership position. If something goes wrong or an unwanted surprise occurs, do you want a leader who will fold like a cheap beach chair in a hurricane? No — you want a leader that will stick it out with you until a solution is found.
If we can say anything about new Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste, he doesn’t fold under pressure.
Battiste was officially sworn in Friday, but the journey to that moment was not easy. Battiste was selected as the new police chief in June, and his first day on the job was in July. His swearing in as police chief had to be put on hold though because he still had to be certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
Battiste came to the Golden Isles from Louisiana and was a certified law enforcement officer for the state, but his certification didn’t travel with him. He would have to go through the entire process again.
Getting certified wasn’t an easy task. First, a new rule passed this year meant he had to complete a physical agility test before entering the POST academy for certification. The course includes obstacles such as running laps, clearing hurdles, climbing through a window and dragging a 150-pound dummy 20 feet and must be completed in 2 minutes and 6 seconds.
Battiste came up short his first two times and his third attempt in late September would be his last chance of the year. His detractors were extremely eager to jump on his failures, mixing it in with some fabrications spread on social media to try and discredit him.
The third time proved to be the charm as Battiste finished the course with 10 seconds to spare. He went through the remainder of the course and officially earned his certification Friday morning. Hours later Battiste was sworn in as the new chief, making history as the county’s first Black police chief.
When he learned he was going to have to go through the certification process, Battiste could have just rejected the idea and gone back to Louisiana. He didn’t, instead sticking it out. He told The News that he was glad he had to do it as it not only served as a refresher course for him, but also helped him realize what his officers are going through on the streets every day.
We tip our hat to the chief grinding through to earn his certification. With that out of the way, we look forward to seeing how Battiste and his department handle the challenges to come.