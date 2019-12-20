Baseball has always been America’s pastime. Even as football has usurped its popularity in the last couple of decades, the timeless appeal of baseball still draws millions to ballparks each year.
The question now is how many would come if Brunswick built a stadium. That was one of the items on the city’s agenda for its meeting Wednesday.
City commissioners heard from BQK Baseball, LLC, on two memorandums of understanding between the city and BQK to negotiate the building, improving and financing of a baseball facility in Brunswick. BQK is owned by Danielle and Nick Sunderhaus, and is a prospective franchise of the Coastal Plain League. That is the same wood-bat collegiate summer league that also has the Savannah Bananas and Macon Bacon.
The MOUs state that a multi-complex facility would be funded by the city, through public or private funding, at an estimated cost not to exceed $13 million. The memos also say BQK would make a “significant investment” in the stadium and improvement, and would commit to remaining at the stadium for at least 15 years. A penalty of $1,000 would be enforced per regularly scheduled home game at another site.
City commissioners bristled at how fast the process was moving and deferred the item to its Jan. 15 meeting. A town hall will also be scheduled before that meeting to discuss the project.
The idea of a baseball stadium in the city is intriguing. The Coastal Plain League has proven to be a successful draw in Macon and Savannah.
It would also be a bit of a flashback for Brunswick’s time as a minor league affiliate in the 1950s and 60s.
With a downtown renaissance in the works, a stadium in a prime location could be a great addition to the area. BQK would control and manage the stadium for primary use of the collegiate summer league events, but other sports events and non-sporting events could also take place at the facility.
CPL games would take priority, but the stadium could be a nice neutral spot for Glynn Academy and Brunswick High to play, like they used to at Historic Edo Miller Park. It could even serve as a potential site for College of Coastal Georgia to play should the college choose to add baseball to its athletic offerings.
While there are many positives, there are some big questions that need to be answered. The most obvious question is if the city can afford to build the stadium without putting an undue stress on its finances or the taxpayers.
We are still in the middle of the Oglethorpe Conference Center debacle that the full commission can’t seem to agree on, as evident by last night’s 3-2 vote on paying $170,000 for a redesign. If that redesign is officially approved at some point, the center isn’t supposed to cost more than $5.8 million. With $2.7 million in SPLOST funds remaining for the project, that still leaves the city on the hook for $3 million. Throwing another $13 million for a baseball stadium on top of that would not be financially prudent.
The city should explore the possibility of bringing baseball to the area again as the project could be a boon for the area, but it should do so cautiously. It can’t get bogged down in another expensive project it can’t afford.