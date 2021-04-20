Someone dropped the ball. Period. It’s about all that can be said about the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plan to reduce one of Brunswick’s primary four-lane arteries, Gloucester Street, to two lanes of travel and a center turning lane. That and the fact that the project does not sit well with the city commission or emergency personnel.
At any rate, by now, City Hall should have let the transportation board’s first district representative and the department itself know in no uncertain terms that it disapproves of this major change to traffic flow in the heart of Brunswick.
How it slipped by the commission in the first place without raising a few eyebrows remains a mystery. Usually when GDOT is proposing a complete redesign of an important, well-used transportation corridor, it gives the community’s leadership and the community in general a heads up. It announces the idea long before it is ready for implementation to gauge public sentiment through the collection of input.
Some may remember the reaction businesses had to a GDOT plan to add a raised median along U.S. 17. They didn’t like it, not one bit, and said as much. Many claimed it would cost them customers. That’s all it took. The drawing board design was immediately scrapped.
Somehow this latest GDOT design escaped notice until after the contract was let and a start date set. Maybe no one on this side of the decision-making process noticed because of the words chosen by the state to describe the plan: “lane diet.” It is never wise to get creative when announcing an alternation that will yield a seismic change in traffic flow. “The Proposed Lane Reduction of Gloucester Street” would have caught plenty of attention.
GDOT could have done a better job at alerting the city — its officials, businesses and residents — of its intention to revamp Gloucester Street. They are the ones who depend on the four-lane highway daily. At the very least, locals should have been given an opportunity to express their thoughts before the project went out to bid.
After all, they’re the ones who are going to have to live with the results.