U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Coastal Georgia’s representative in Washington, told a group of Republican women on St. Simons Island this week that it costs taxpayers $1.29 for every dollar the federal government spends. The reason is the nonstop, runaway growth of the national debt, more than $31 trillion today. At the current rate, it will climb to $32 trillion and beyond in no time.
The problem is the nation’s leaders. They are like five-year-olds in a candy shop when it comes to handling the nation’s tax-dollars. Members of Congress are drawn to the sparkly coins like a flock of magpies.
Every American who is familiar with the difference between a million, a billion and a trillion knows as much. Men and women elected to political office apparently are unable to say “no” to anyone when it comes to requests for government funding. They are lying if they say otherwise. The soaring debt speaks for itself.
Rep. Carter mentioned federal spending when defending his vote on President Biden’s trillion-dollar plan to rebuild America. He voted against it. To him, too much of the budget was devoted to unnecessary or wasteful spending.
Americans need more of that. It needs members of Congress to be more responsible in how — as well as on what — they spend the hard-earned tax-dollars of businesses and working individuals and families. Members of both parties must learn to exercise restraint and stick to what is in the kitty when doling out funds.
If they fail, then the same businesses and individuals who feel they are overburdened by taxes today will be even more overwhelmed when Congress deems it critical to raise everyone’s rates.
That would be unfair to the future, to your children and grandchildren. They should not be required to pick up the tab for a Congress who borrows money and spends it as if it grows on every tree in the forest. A 10-year-old child devoid of any money handling skills could manage the nation’s treasury as well as Congress has.
Of course, this would require both sides of the aisle to talk to each other and to function as a team. Reckless spending would be out. Priorities would have to be set. Compromise would be the order of the day.
The first step would be for either party to offer and pass a balanced budget.