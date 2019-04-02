Chances are you have heard the phrase “One bad apple spoils the bunch” in some variation. It is a lesson about how in reality a spoiled apple can affect the freshness of good apples if they are all together. As a proverb, it shows that one person with bad intentions can ruin a good thing.
In that vein, we had Friday’s announcement from Glynn County Police Chief John Powell that the Glynn/Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team was being disbanded after an internal investigation. GBNET was comprised of county and city police officers. It has taken part in numerous undercover operations against drug dealers and street gangs over the years including Operation Deja Vu in November 2018 and Operation Friday the 13th in July 2018. Both operations resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and the arrest of dozens of alleged dealers.
The investigation was focused on the action of former GBNET officer James Cassada. On Feb. 20, it came out in Glynn County Superior Court that Cassada had improper sexual relationships with two confidential informants and partook in illegal drug use with at least one of the informants.
Cassada resigned while under investigation, but Powell said “the preponderance of evidence would have supported termination of employment.” Some of those details play out more like an episode of a police TV show more than something you would expect in real life.
Some of Cassada’s fellow officers told investigators they had shared concerns about his activities with Capt. David Hassler, who was commander of GBNET at the time. Hassler told investigators that no one reported the misconduct to him. Powell said Hassler is facing “major disciplinary action” for providing conflicting statements to the internal affairs investigators.
None of this is a good look for the efforts of GBNET. Because of Cassada’s selfish actions, District Attorney Jackie Johnson told The News in February that it could affect more than 75 cases against suspects arrested by GBNET.
The whole ordeal is not a good look for the police force. Cassada was the bad apple that could spoil a lot of good work done by GBNET. Drugs and gangs have been a problem for Glynn County, and GBNET’s work has helped reduce the threat that both pose on the population.
We are grateful that there were fellow officers who were suspicious of Cassada’s activities and reported them to the proper people. It is a shame that those officers’ suspicions were not properly handled then.
While GBNET is disbanding, the county and city are forming the Brunswick-Glynn Special Investigative Unit that Powell said will “conduct investigations concerning narcotic crimes, prostitution, human trafficking, illegal gambling, criminal street gangs and alcoholic violations.”
We look forward to seeing what this new unit can do to help keep the Golden Isles safe. And we hope that there isn’t a bad apple in the bunch this time around.