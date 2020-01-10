If you needed more evidence to the success of some of our local public schools, there was plenty of it this week.
Three local elementary schools were recently named to the 2019 Greatest Gains school awards list. Golden Isles, Oglethorpe Point and Sterling elementary schools were three of 130 schools chosen for the honor among 2,220 public schools in the state.
Greatest Gains schools must earn a three-year average CCRPI Progress Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile. Each award category has four tiers: platinum, gold, silver and bronze with Sterling receiving silver and Golden Isles and Oglethorpe Point earning bronze.
Several local schools also landed on the Distinguished Schools and Rewards Schools list. C.B. Greer, Satilla Marsh and St. Simons elementary schools were on the Distinguished Schools list with 87 other schools, placing the three with the highest-performing 5 percent Title l schools in the state.
Golden Isles and Sterling were named Reward Schools. They are two of 86 schools in the top 5 percent of Title I schools that made the greatest improvements. To earn a spot, schools have to maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners.
What all of the these awards add up to is something we’ve known and are proud to feature in our pages — that our local schools are full of hard-working teachers, educators and staff who are dedicated to helping our students learn.
A public education is one of the most important services offered. Socio-economic issues should not be a barrier to a child from a poor part of town getting just as good an education as a child whose family is better off.
Thousands of families send their kids to the Glynn County School System to not only educate them, but help them grow and mature as they get older. Places on these lists are an important reminder just how successful our schools are at their mission.
We are grateful to all of the educators and staff who take on this task, and do so with smiles on their faces. They are helping shape the future of not just the Golden Isles, but our world.
From the looks of things, the future is pretty bright.