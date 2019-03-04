Saturday’s morning showers didn’t do much to dampen the enthusiasm for Aviation Career Day at McKinnon St. Simons Airport. The event is a showcase for area youth who are interested in a potential career in aviation.
Judging from the turnout, there were some future aviators who took to the simulated skies and got to pick the brains of other pilots as well during the four-hour event. That’s a good thing because the airline industry could be in a jam soon as far as having enough qualified pilots to keep up with the demand.
“We’re hearing about all these problems with commercial airlines and a big reason is that there is a pilot shortage,” said Leslie Faulkenberry, spokeswoman for the Glynn County Airport Commission. “Many are hitting mandatory retirement age, and we don’t have as many military pilots to fill those spots as we did in past generations.”
Of course, not all the jobs on display involved actually flying the plane. Faulkenberry said that is a common mistake people make when looking at potential jobs in the aviation industry.
“One of the misconceptions is that to get involved in aviation you’ve got to be a pilot,” Faulkenberry said. “But for any of the technology tracks that these kids are on, there’s a career in aviation.”
The Golden Isles College and Career Academy is hoping to offer an aviation program in the fall that will serve both students and adults and focus on aircraft maintenance issues. Five GICCA students are currently in an apprentice program at Gulfstream Aerospace’s location at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
There is good money to be made in the aviation industry. Terra Winslett, property and marketing manager for the Glynn County Airport Commission, said an entry-level aviation mechanic can make $45,000 a year while a senior-level commercial pilot could make around $220,000.
With connections to heavy hitters in the business like Delta, Stambaugh Aviation and Gulfstream, the Golden Isles offers a unique ability for future aviation mechanics and pilots to learn. Hopefully Saturday’s inside look helped inspire the next generation to pursue an industry that will not only pay well for talented people, but also help sustain our local economy.