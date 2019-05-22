The future of Brunswick is dependent on downtown Brunswick becoming a thriving spot in the city. A lot of progress has already been made to start downtown trending in that direction. New shops, new restaurants, new drinking establishments and more apartments are either already in service or will be within the next year or so.
There are also a lot of areas capable of being transformed into attractions that will draw more people downtown. Places like the old Ford building and the Oglethorpe block have immense potential to be something special.
Driving part of the vision for the area is the Downtown Development Authority. In 2018, a study by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute determined the top issues facing downtown Brunswick. They included gateways, lighting, business development and plans that never get implemented.
The study also asked people what they wanted downtown Brunswick to look like 10 to 15 years down the road. Mathew Hill, director of the development authority, said the people wanted “a vibrant place.”
Those items were again up for discussion Monday at the DDA’s annual planning meeting. Among the things the DDA is working on include streetscape improvements and creating more parking in downtown. That work is continuing.
Some improvements can already be seen. The Brunswick Mural Project has showcased some of the top artists in our community taking bland walls and turning them into works of art that reflect what we stand for as a community.
The other good news to come out of Monday’s meeting was the continued improvements on Norwich Street. It may be tough to reach the heights that Norwich used to command before Interstate 95 came along, but there is still a ton of potential still in one of our most prominent streets.
Part of the problem both on Norwich Street and others in downtown, is the amount of vacant buildings. The solution to that problem could be found in another issue facing downtown Brunswick — not enough places to live.
Converting vacant buildings into affordable housing is among the possibilities brought up at the DDA’s meeting. We think that is an excellent idea. Hopefully, there is a developer that sees the potential in that too.
The authority will host an open house on the next First Friday, June 7, to showcase its projects and get public input about what the top priorities should be for downtown Brunswick. We hope a lot of people stop by to give their thoughts on how to make downtown Brunswick even better than it already is.
We appreciate the work the Downtown Development Authority does to help improve the area. Like us, the authority wants a vibrant downtown that will draw in more people to the area. That will benefit everyone not just in Brunswick, but the county as well.