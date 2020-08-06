Rising generations will always question the actions of those before them. It’s both good and bad that they do. Good because lessons learned serve as excellent fodder for changing the world for the better; bad because the lecturers, older generations, suddenly find themselves in the reverse role as “the lectured at.”
There are those, however, who gaze upon the nation’s past with nothing but antipathy. According to these so-called historians, nothing our forefathers did amounted to much to cheer about. They forget to mention, of course, that such denouncements would have earned them an appointment with the hangman in the very countries their forefathers fled from. Because of that dangerous journey across the Atlantic centuries ago, historians can freely and openly criticize the past without fear of incarceration or worse.
Even today, freedom remains a vague concept to a large chunk of the population. Older generations will recall the ugly death of the brave young man protesting unfair practices and policies in Tiananmen Square in China in 1989. China sent an Army tank after him.
Today, Americans will be reminded of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, 75 years ago on Aug. 6, 1945. A second atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, three days later, on Aug. 9, 1945, prompted the Imperial Army of Japan to capitulate to U.S. demands.
It was evil, but a necessary evil in the eyes of Americans. They had been yanked into a war they didn’t want with the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. At a cost of 405,000 American lives, a figure that includes the 113,842 who died off battlefields in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, and another 671,000 wounded soldiers, airmen and sailors, Americans were ready for the war to end. They had lost enough sons and husbands.
Historians over the years seem to have altered or omitted vital details of what led up to President Truman’s decision to use the deadliest and nastiest weapon known to man to force Japan to give up.
Here are several facts: battles on Japan’s turf, Iwo Jima and Okinawa, were among the deadliest of the war. Okinawa alone, a battle that lasted 82 days and included desperate suicide (kamikaze) attacks by the enemy, increased the Allied casualty toll by 75,000 and Imperial Army troops by as many as 117,000, including drafted Okinawans.
An invasion of mainland Japan would have been even more costly in American lives, a veritable bloodbath for both sides, including an untold number of Japanese women and children, decision-makers in America were warned. Japan’s leaders at the time were determined to repel any invasion of the homeland. Citizens were taught combat skills and encouraged to fight.
Dropping A-bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a necessary evil in the eyes of American parents and wives whose loved ones would remain in harm’s way until the last enemy surrendered his sword. They refused to abdicate after the bomb pulverized Hiroshima. That’s why the second one was necessary.
The rest is history. Thousands of Japanese citizens died in the explosion and aftermath of the two atomic bombs.
Their demise saddened the nation and the world, though unfortunately not enough to discourage other enemies of freedom from rushing to develop their own nuclear arsenal.
Today, it is fitting and proper to pray for the souls lost on both sides. It’s who we are: human being’s first, and everything else second.