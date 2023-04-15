What is going on in this nation today? There is a school district where “50” is the new “0,” another school district that has added controversial books to its required reading list, and legislators in North Carolina who want to pass a law governing when children involved in athletic and other recreational activities can receive a trophy.
And there’s more, a lot more, including this: the woman calling the shots as head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service does not have a college degree in any of the sciences, even though it is a requirement.
It is almost like a bad dream or the kind of hallucinations that flash in the mind of someone tripping on drugs.
A middle school teacher in a public school in Florida was fired after giving students a zero who failed to turn in a homework assignment after two weeks. School administrators promptly reminded her that “50” is the lowest grade she could have given them, per school policy. Students in the school system should consider themselves lucky. While “50” can damage a grade point average, it lacks the same destructive power of a zero.
Meanwhile, a school district in Maryland has added books that include LGBTQ+ characters to required reading lists and is prohibiting parents from “opting out.” The district also forbids teachers to notify parents when what they call “inclusive” books are read in class. Despite the wishes of some, it is not a topic every parent is comfortable with. Muzzling teachers and muzzling parents — great lesson in democracy, Maryland. So much for parental control.
North Carolina is engaging in a similar demonstration of democracy. Members of its state legislature want to prohibit presenting participation trophies in “recreation activities operated under the authority of a local government.” The legislators say trophies should be reserved for winners, for successful participants. Coaches on the other side of the issue say every child deserves something for showing up for practice and contests.
Last but not least, scientists affiliated with universities and environmental groups around the nation are asking the Biden Administration to remove Martha Williams as director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She lacks the credentials for the job. Federal law requires the director of the agency to have a science-based education. So much for adhering to the law.
Williams is a lawyer who majored in philosophy. Those defending her hire point out that she served as legal counsel for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks for more than two decades and led the agency three years. She also served as deputy solicitor of the Interior Department two years during the Obama administration.
Around and around and around we go, where the nation’s headed, nobody knows.