Since we last opined about vaping a few months ago, there has been good news when it comes to the ongoing EVALI outbreak — the name given by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to the lung disease linked to vaping that suddenly sprang up in June 2019.
According to the CDC, the outbreak peaked in September and has been in decline since. That does not mean that the threat has gone away completely.
The CDC said even though the number of emergency room visits for EVALI have declined, it is still not below the levels from before June 2019.
On Wednesday, another vaping-associated death was reported in Massachusetts. Whether or not that is related to EVALI remains to be seen.
Even though the outbreak has diminished, it is important to know that the dangers of vaping still persist and aren’t just limited to EVALI.
It is not safe, in any capacity, for kids, teens or even young adults to vape. Along with the harmful substances that are in e-cigarettes, they also can contain nicotine. That would explain why those young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future.
The effects nicotine has on a developing brain is staggering. According to the CDC, using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.
Some action is being taken at the federal level to help as U.S. officials are expected to crack down on most flavored e-cigarettes that are popular with underage teenagers. That move should help curb some of its usage.
As always, though, the responsibility to make sure kids and teens aren’t vaping falls on the parents, guardians and other adults in their lives. It is up to them to not only set a good example by not indulging in the products themselves, but also make sure that kids and teens know just how harmful vaping can be.
Teens are impressionable and have a natural urge to try what everyone else is. Fighting against that want is not always the easiest thing, but it is up to the adults to make sure that lesson gets across.
The dangers of vaping will never go away, even if the EVALI outbreak eventually does. Don’t let a fad ruin the life of a kid or teen you know. We encourage everyone to sit down with a kid or teen they know — be they a son or daughter, niece or nephew, grandchild, student, mentee or some other connection — and make sure they understand the dangers associated with this nasty habit.