When most people think of competition, their first thoughts may immediately go toward a field or a court, some kind of ball and the game those components combine to make. But there is more to competition than just athletics.
People compete in a variety of competitions daily. It could be anything from successfully completing the daily Wordle to trying to best family and friends in a board or video game and everything in between. Competition is everywhere, and while there are sore losers — and obnoxious winners — competition often brings out the best in us. It can be a motivating force that improves skills for the better.
Businesses are no stranger to competition either, and right now may be the best time to be a person with desirable skills that businesses need. As the pandemic has led some to leave the workforce, businesses of all types are doing whatever they can to try to incentivize their workers to stay while also attracting new employees. The biggest incentive a business can offer is salary.
The competition for workers has also spilled over to local governments. In an effort to stay more competitive, Glynn County approved pay raises for many of its workers last month. Pay for police officers is also a hot-button topic as forces deal with more officers leaving the force.
Schools aren’t exempt from this trend either. As Glynn County Schools begins work on what its next fiscal budget will look like, a pay raise for teachers, staff, food service workers, bus drivers and other staff is being factored into the budget process.
Andrea Preston, the school system’s interim chief financial officer, told the board of education last week in a work session that the county is ranked at many different levels when it comes to comparing what the school system pays to what other comparable systems pay. As an example, the county has one of the highest pay rates for substitute teachers but wasn’t ranked as high for regular teacher pay. That could be a detriment going forward.
Teachers, school staff, food service staff and bus drivers all play important roles in helping educate the next generation. Making sure we hang on to those who have done such a good job during these tough times, while also encouraging more people to join the fold will probably take a bump in pay.
The competition for workers today is as vicious as the collisions on a football field. Glynn County, and especially our students, can’t afford for the system to take a laid-back approach to the problem. Thankfully, it looks like the system is prepared for this competition.