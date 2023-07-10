Technology and innovation are two of the hallmarks of human history. They were the driving force behind the great wonders of the ancient world such as the pyramids of Egypt. But technology and innovation are at their best when they improve the lives of everyone.
We have thousands of years of innovation that have brought us to the society we have today. Some of are most substantial innovations have been in the field of communications. The treaty that ended the War of 1812 was signed before the Battle of New Orleans took place, but it took so long for the news to reach America that nobody in this hemisphere knew that a peace agreement had been reached. Today, we can have instant communication with pretty much anywhere else around the world thanks to modern technology.
As we continue to push the limits of technology, it’s important to question if we should be using technology to do certain things. Nothing reflects this issue more than artificial intelligence.
Using machines and computers to do work that used to be done by humans has been an issue humans have wrestled with since the Industrial Revolution began in the late 1700s.
Artificial intelligence is the next front on that battle as we now have machines learning to do creative tasks that once seemed farfetched. This has led to plenty of controversies around uses for art generated by an artificial intelligence that just learned to do so by reviewing and copying the works of others.
Unfortunately, some in the journalism space are also trying to turn this technology to their advantage and replace reporters with machines. Several outlets have experimented with artificial technology. Most recently, G/O Media published an article that was completely written by AI. It turned out to be riddled with several factual errors that were easily spotted.
No matter how far our technology and innovation have come, there is still no replacing the human mind when it comes to some tasks and that includes reporting on the issues of today. How can an artificial intelligence know the questions to ask when it hasn’t seen or experienced the issue at hand?
While corporate-owned publishers may see AI reporters as a way to save money, it does an incredible disservice to its readers by using a technology that is no match for a person’s ability to filter through all the information and deliver the vital news to its readers. An AI reporter that gives out incorrect information doesn’t help anyone.
While technology has been beneficial to journalism as a whole, artificial intelligence will only drag down the work of legitimate journalists.