Technology and innovation are two of the hallmarks of human history. They were the driving force behind the great wonders of the ancient world such as the pyramids of Egypt. But technology and innovation are at their best when they improve the lives of everyone.

We have thousands of years of innovation that have brought us to the society we have today. Some of are most substantial innovations have been in the field of communications. The treaty that ended the War of 1812 was signed before the Battle of New Orleans took place, but it took so long for the news to reach America that nobody in this hemisphere knew that a peace agreement had been reached. Today, we can have instant communication with pretty much anywhere else around the world thanks to modern technology.

