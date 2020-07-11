The Glynn County Police Department might as well face this sullen fact: suspicion will continue to surround the department’s ability to investigate serious crime like an omnipresent stench in the weeks, months and years ahead. It will until the department provides a satisfactory explanation why it required the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to complete an investigation in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and file charges against three individuals more than two months later.
Glynn County is waiting. Was it uncertainty over whether a crime had been committed? Was it bad advice? Or was it simple incompetence? Was it favoritism granted one of their own — a man who once wore a police uniform?
Glynn police had obviously uncovered a lot of evidence in their investigation. That much is apparent by the swiftness in which the GBI made arrests. After two days in, the state police agency filed charges against two individuals and later a third.
It doesn’t seem likely that it would have been able to reach conclusions that fast without a solid head start courtesy the Glynn County Police Department.
Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins, thrown into the middle of it all after police chief John Powell departed on administrative leave, had an opportunity to shed some light on this controversy. While he did not plead the fifth, he might as well have during an open internet forum Wednesday. When asked about it, he declined to answer other than to say he could not comment on an active case.
That may very well be true. Sealed lips may be the proper course. But to Jane and John Q. Public, to many of those outside the often confusing and impenetrable, opaque ring of the legal or criminal justice system, it’s merely code for “scram.”
The really sad part of it all is public perception. Until citizens receive a reasonable explanation why a police department that costs them millions of dollars each year in taxes was unable to make an arrest in the Arbery shooting, the department’s integrity and adeptness will remain in question.
Citizens are not asking those making decisions for the police department to leap tall buildings. They are not Superman. Everyone knows this.
What they are asking for is something they deserve: the simple truth.
The men and women who patrol our streets are our mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, sisters and brothers, friends and neighbors. They deserve better too.
Jay Wiggins did an admirable job for the county and its citizens when he headed the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency as Capt. Jay Wiggins. He also deserves better.