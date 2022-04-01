Today is one of the most notorious days on the calendar. How the first day in April became the day for all kinds of pranks and shenanigans is still a bit of a mystery for historians. It may have gotten its start as a festival during the days of the Roman Empire or could be related to the switch from the Julian to Gregorian calendar in the 1500s.
However it started, the day has evolved to fit our current technology. Expect to see your social media feeds filled with various flights of fancy that are not true. This isn’t out of the norm for many social media posts to begin with, though on April Fools’ Day people usually admit to what’s true and what’s not true.
However asinine you find today’s tricks to be, April 1 can serve as a valuable reminder that there are people in real life who are looking to take advantage of others. It is a 24 hours a day, seven days a week problem, and it’s certainly not funny when these scammers try to take your money away from you.
In early March, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning about a new version of a familiar scam that was going around. Grifters were going to the sheriff’s office website to determine who had been arrested and was still in custody.
They would use that info to pose as a fake jail bonding company and call up family members or close friends to request prepaid debit cards or other forms of financing. The fake companies would then just cash the cards while the person remained in jail.
This is a variation of a scam that has been running for a while. Nefarious people have been preying on people’s desires to keep themselves or loved ones out of jail. Con artists call and claim that someone missed a summons to appear, didn’t show up for jury duty or some other made up misdeed and that they could go to jail. The only way they can resolve the matter without going to jail is to pay a fine over the phone.
This is not how police departments work. They don’t call and ask you to pay fines over the phone. But because pretty much everything else in our society does work this way, it is easy to see how someone can fall victim to such a grift.
There will no doubt be some antics out there trying to trick you for a good laugh today. Just be aware that there are degenerate criminals out there looking to pull the wool over your eyes every day.
Stay aware, ask questions and trust your instincts. If you think someone is trying to scam you, let local law enforcement know so that they can show such fraudsters what it is really like to be in jail.