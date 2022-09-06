Are the laws or policies of this state setting youth up for failure, for a potential life of crime? Is releasing a preteen to the custody of a parent after leading the Georgia State Patrol on a high speed chase where speeds reached dangerous velocities effective punishment for a crime that could have cost the life of the culprit or some innocent individual or family?
It is certainly something to think about, especially when considering the boy who was allegedly involved in this recent chase was all of 11 years old.
This incident happened last week in Liberty County, a county just north of McIntosh. According to news reports, the boy took his stepfather’s pickup truck Wednesday, bumped into an ATM and banged into another vehicle when avoiding a police traffic stop.
From that point, the chase was on. Reaching speeds of 100 mph, police pursued the fleeing preteen for several miles. A Georgia State patrolman said law enforcement took him into custody after the pickup truck the youth was driving ran into mud. The GSP allege that the youth had tried to turn onto I-95 during the chase but missed the ramp, thank goodness.
Fortunately for all concerned and for all in the path of the chase, no injuries were reported. Authorities said the underage driver will be charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing, not wearing a seatbelt and driving without a license.
Few would want to see such action by a child lead to time in a youth detention facility. Truth be told, it is highly doubtful such a sentence would produce anything but negative results. The last thing any impressionable child needs is to be mixed in with youth convicted of more serious crimes. That kind of education seldom ends well.
At the same time, however, some form of effective punishment ought to be forthcoming, something that will discourage additional acts of unlawful behavior.
There are an untold number of wise men and women working for our communities and state. Surely they can come up with a punishment that does not interrupt a child’s positive education but demonstrates clearly society’s insistence that young boys and girls obey the law.