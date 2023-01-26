More and more residents are becoming concerned about the sudden increase in apartment complexes springing up around the Golden Isles. They are mainly concerned about the close location of the Johnnies-come-lately to long established subdivisions.
Some developments are more than just close. They are right on top of a neighborhood. They abut the front door or fill in back space.
Just this week, despite approval of the developments by commissioners, residents in the city and residents in District 1 continued to voice fears over what might be unleashed on their quality of life and property values.
Residents in District 1 told Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen at a town hall meeting Tuesday that they are still concerned about the apartment complex planned in the area of Exit 29. Halfmoon Bluff is described as 27-acre development that could include a hotel, restaurant and car wash. Eleven acres would be reserved for 150 single and multi-family units.
Marshview residents are equally worried about the apartments and retailers planned close to them along U.S. 17. The plan calls for 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings.
Residents are bothered by a number of issues, with traffic and drainage leading the pack. They have good reason to feel the way they do. Paved ground does not absorb water and creates flooding issues in places where none existed before. That is never a prudent move in an area on the coast that is prone to tropical storms and hurricanes.
More people crammed into a specific space also means more vehicles. More vehicles, of course, means more traffic. It is going to be interesting to see how this pans out on one of Glynn County’s major arteries, single-lane Chapel Crossing Road, when the new apartments under construction there open.
Individuals and families move into neighborhoods and invest dearly in homes to escape the noise and stress usually associated with dense population centers. To their misfortune, a single vote by planning commissions and an unstudied nod from either the Brunswick City Commission or Glynn County Commission can take it all away.
Apartments are necessary. That’s a given. Not everyone wants to commit to a house or the decades of payments required for ownership. They do not want the commitment.
Appointed and elected officials must find a balance between the interests of apartment dwellers and the investments of homeowners.