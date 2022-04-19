City officials in Savannah are doing what they can to combat crime, even in the face of criticism. Their actions reflect a touchable sincerity in their desire to protect law-abiding citizens from criminals.
Other cities in Georgia, including the state’s other communities on the coast, could learn a thing or two from them. When fighting crime, sometimes it is necessary to throw everything that is available and reachable at it.
One of the most recent anti-crime actions taken by officials in the state’s largest coastal city was the expansion of its ShotSpotter system. These acoustic sensors allow police to pinpoint locations of gunfire in the city. The technology already covers four square miles in the port community. Savannah’s latest purchase almost doubles the coverage area.
It is expensive technology, for sure. According to reports, when expanded, the system will cost Savannah taxpayers $520,000 yearly.
It is the same system, it should be noted, used by the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Critics say the half-million dollars could be better spent elsewhere. They claim there is no proof of the technology’s effectiveness.
Anything that promises to deter crime or discourage criminal activity and perhaps even save a life is worth investment. Police cannot be everywhere and sometimes are unable to depend on frightened residents as reliable sources of information.
Brunswick is experiencing its own flare-up of incidents of gunfire. It has been for some time now. Gunmen are shooting into crowds and terrorizing citizens in drive-by shootings. Police can do little more than pick up shell casings and count bullet holes in vehicles or occupied residences, further evidence that an incident occurred. This is particularly true of the Brunswick Police Department, which is severely handicapped by a manpower shortage.
While it is realistic to think that ShotSpotter might be a little too rich for the city, there are other technologies out there that could prove beneficial. Additional cameras in high crime areas, for example, would be helpful.
The community — police, residents and businesses — need to get a handle on this problem, much of which is gang-related, before incidents like what occurred in Columbia, S.C., over Easter weekend visit the Golden Isles.