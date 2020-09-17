In the 1995 movie “Apollo 13,” actor Tom Hanks, in the role of astronaut Jim Lovell, reports to NASA when mechanical issues begin occurring on the Odyssey during travel to the moon, “Houston, we have a problem.”
Well, Glynn County, we have a problem. We do if ambulance fees owed to the county actually approach the $2 million mark as recently reported by The News.
Has county government asked itself why people transported by community ambulances owe it $1.84 million? If not, then it should.
If Glynn County looked closely at the men and women the ambulance service rushes to the hospital each year, it might discover that a large percentage of those who fail to pay for the emergency ride are elderly living on low fixed incomes. And if it is the case, is it right to dun elderly people via a collection agency who simply do not have the money or means to pay?
There was a time when property taxes covered the costs of emergency transportation. That ceased being the case long ago. Like so many other public services once supported by property taxes, county governments learned they could charge “user fees” — you know, pass the cost of a service onto those who use it. They also learned they could charge both user fees and property taxes.
Charging individuals for speedy life-saving rides to the nearest hospital has its drawbacks, including the trouble of trying to collect the fee. There is another. In the not-too-distant past, when conversations between Emergency Medical Technicians and headquarters blared over radio scanners, EMTs responding to emergency calls would sometimes report the reluctance of an individual to accept transportation to the hospital. The reason given — the cost of the ride.
It is unknown how pressing the health issue was of the individual offered the service. One would like to think it was not life threatening. The fact remains, however, that EMTs thought someone should be seen or tended to by health professionals, and the person refused to go because of the fee.
Yes, the hundreds of dollars in fees — anywhere from $550 to $650 for advanced life support plus $12.50 per mile today — is a small price to pay for a service that saves lives. But that’s only cheap rhetoric to someone who lacks the ability to pay.
There are a lot of good answers to this dilemma. But unless someone is trying to come up with one, other than turn uncollected fees over to a collection agency, then it doesn’t matter how many potential solutions exist. This will continue to be an issue.