Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and the city commission would be wise to ask the Georgia Ports Authority or Logistec to explain just how safe it is to store combustible materials so close to residents and to downtown Brunswick’s commercial district. Logistec, headquartered in Montreal, is under contract with the ports authority to handle the East River Terminal, where bulk and agri-bulk materials are stored.
We’re referring, of course, to the huge mounds of wood pellets stored at Mayor’s Point Terminal. A buildup of heat triggered yet another spontaneous combustion that resulted in yet another explosion and fire on East River Sunday evening. The site is within a stone’s throw of city residents and downtown.
Sunday’s fire required the efforts of more than just city firefighters to combat the blaze. Glynn County fire units, as well as units from neighboring Camden, Chatham and Brantley counties, came to the city’s aid. It’s a dangerous place for a fire to get out of control.
The piles of dry wood chips, used as biofuel in power plants in European nations, can go up in flames like kindling. They can smolder for days, and where there’s smoke, there’s fire. That necessitates posting a fire engine at the site for however long it takes.
It might be another story had this been the first time the pellets have caught on fire. In 2015, the mounds of pellets stored on port authority property ignited, again due to spontaneous combustion, and took out two warehouses.
There have been several smaller fires since, including one in April 2019 that sent a firefighter and five Logistec employees to the hospital suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. That fire also was the result of spontaneous combustion.
This is not to say the ports authority or Logistec should find another place to store the wood pellets. Public safety ought to determine that. For now, assurances from Logistec or port authority officials that all that can be done is being done to safeguard lives and property may have to suffice.