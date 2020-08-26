The right to vote is at the core of our American democracy. We fought a revolution to break away from the tyrannical rule of a king an ocean away so we could have a say in who governs our lives and how they could do it.
While the right to vote provides those that exercise it with a voice, it was not a right granted to everyone when our nation formed. White men who owned land and were older than 21 years old were the only people who had the right until 1868, when the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted full citizen rights to all White men — including the right to vote. The 15th amendment, passed two years later, gave those rights to Black men as well, though various loopholes and draconian measures impeded progress in that area for another century.
Still, throughout all those changes, the right to vote was limited to just men. It would take another 50 years to rectify the wrongs of the system our ancestors put in place, though they should have known what would happened if they didn’t include women in the process.
Abigail Adams, in a letter to her husband and future president John Adams, expressed what would happen if the Continental Congress left out women when crafting the new governing laws of the land — “If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation.”
Abigail Adams was right. Even without the right to vote, women made their voices heard in the 1800s in the abolitionist movement, temperance movement and other such political activities of the time. That laid the foundation for the women’s suffrage movement to blossom. The hard work put in by advocates paid off on Aug. 26, 1920, when the 19th amendment was officially adopted into the Constitution.
Today marks the 100th anniversary of that momentous day. Since then, we have seen women reach new heights as leaders in all parts of our society, including in the highest levels of a democracy that didn’t let them vote as of 100 years ago.
Now women are a key voting demographic in each race for political office. More women are even heading to the polls than their male counterparts. According to the Pew Research Center, among eligible voters in the 2018 midterm elections, 55 percent of eligible women voted compared to just below 52 percent for eligible male voters.
The history of America includes marginalized groups that had to fight for their right to vote. That’s why it is incumbent on all Americans to exercise that right — not only because it is how we operate our system of government but because for many, that right was denied at the beginning. Let the importance of election participation not be forgotten as we celebrate an important anniversary.