Summer is a tough time to spend your days outdoors. Many of us prefer the cool, temperature-controlled indoors instead of venturing out into what feels like 100 degree or above weather and going for a run, shooting some hoops or any other physical activity.
Despite the heat, it is important for people of all ages to be active. Statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show a lack of physical activity for kids and adults.
For example, the department says that one in three children are physically active each day. The numbers are worse for adults with less than 5 percent participating in 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Only 1/3 of adults receive the recommended amount of physical activity each week.
The department also states that more than 80 percent of adults do not meet the guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities, while more than 80 percent of adolescents do not do enough aerobic physical activity to meet the guidelines for youth.
It’s hard to expect adolescents to follow through on getting enough physical activity if the adults don’t set a good example. We encourage everyone who is able to get at least 30 minutes of activity a day three times a week.
We know that time is a precious commodity for many people. Sometimes there aren’t enough hours in the day and the easiest thing to let slide may be your usual workout or run. But that 30 minutes could be the key to making sure you have more life to live in the long run.
We’re not saying you have to train like an Olympic weightlifter or marathon runner. Just getting outside and going for a walk will do the trick and help make your life healthier.
A fun, physical activity might also help you get more active. Kids have youth sports, but sometimes that can be tough to find if you are an adult. If you want to relive some P.E. class glory days, you could sign up for the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department’s adult kickball league. Around 200 participated last year, and signups are going on through Aug. 31. It costs $20 to play.
If kickball isn’t your thing, you could find an activity that gets the whole family involved. It’s easier to get through a run or long swim when you have someone to push you.
Whatever you like, we encourage you to be as active as you can. Please do so safely, and stay alert to how hot it is. Be sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, but don’t let the heat keep you from enjoying all that the Isles has to offer.