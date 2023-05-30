If the Jekyll Island Authority is averse to reviving the old amphitheater on Georgia’s only beachside state park, then it should say so. The issue has been studied a lot in recent years.
Traffic is one of the latest concerns to reopening the amphitheater recently expressed by an authority official. While that is a legitimate concern, the negatives could be outweighed by the positives that comes with attracting more people to the island.
It also could be another reason for residents living in Glynn and surrounding counties, as well as hotel guests on the mainland, to make the trip to Jekyll Island. More people means more vehicles and the payment of parking fees.
Who knows, revenue generated from additional parking fees and amphitheater tickets might even neutralize the need to raise prices to enter the park in the future.
As for parking, the Jekyll Island Authority could borrow a page from outdoor programs in other states that figured out a solution to this problem. It could run a shuttle service from the large beachside parking lots to the amphitheater. These lots tend to empty out rather quickly toward late afternoon.
The longtime production of “Unto These Hills” in Cherokee, North Carolina, has availed itself of existing public parking lots and this system of transportation for years.
What the authority would not want to do is make the amphitheater exclusive to Jekyll Island residents and guests. That would be wrong for a bundle of reasons.
If the board of the Jekyll Island Authority is serious about expanding what the state park has to offer, then it should act. It should get the information it needs to resurrect the facility from decades of neglect and find a program or programs that would draw a crowd.
Entertainment venues are a popular draw along the southeast coast. Combined with the other amenities Jekyll Island has the offer, an amphitheater could make a lot of sense and cents for Jekyll.