As the interminable partial government shutdown rages on, federal workers continue to either work without pay or sit at home unable to go to work. It’s been more than a month — 33 days to be exact — since the shutdown went into effect.
While the partisan bickering continues in Washington, real consequences are being felt by workers who are missing paychecks. Just because the money stops coming in, doesn’t mean the bills stop coming. One entity, though, is looking to help federal workers affected by the shutdown when it comes to one bill.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission told The News in a story Tuesday that the commission will consider ways to give workers a break. Local workers that have been affected include the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the U.S. District Court in Brunswick, the U.S. Coast Guard Station near the Sidney Lanier Bridge and the Fort Frederica National Monument.
“As we know, we have a number of federal workers in our community, and because of the partial shutdown they’re being impacted pretty significantly,” said utility commissioner Robert Duncan.
Duncan said he’d like the commission to consider deferring payment of bills for federal employees until the shutdown ends. The fees wouldn’t be permanently waived, payment would just be delayed until the shutdown ends and workers get paid. There also would not be a late fee penalty. The decision isn’t set in stone, and Duncan said it may be just a discussion, but we think this would be a very appreciated gesture from the JWSC.
The shutdown has showcased the dichotomy of the best and worst of America. While our politicians squabble like children, Americans are coming together on their own to help each other during this crisis.
Of course, there are rules that have to be followed when giving back. If you want to help out the Coast Guardsmen currently working without pay while maintaining safety and providing emergency response for vessels along the coast of Southeast Georgia, there are specific ways to help.
Sr. Chief Petty Officer Justin Irwin told The News last week that the only donations he can take would have to come through the Chief Petty Officers Association in the form of gift cards. As a member of the association, he can accept the cards and hand them out, but he can’t do so while on duty or while in uniform. Even when the government isn’t working for them, the Coast Guardsmen and others are still on the job providing necessary services. We applaud all who have given back to them in their time of need — whether it’s with a gift card, a free meal or just a friendly greeting.
It’s a shame it has come to that while the elected leaders in charge of our government have seemingly turned their backs on them.