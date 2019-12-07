Time has a way of dulling historical moments as the further we get away from something, the fuzzier the memory of that day becomes. That’s why it is important for us to remember key dates in history like Dec. 7, 1941.
Today is the 78th anniversary of one of the deadliest attack the U.S. has ever endured. At 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian time, the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked by more than 350 planes from the Imperial Japanese Naval Air Service without warning.
The attack devastated the base as 2,403 Americans were killed and an additional 1,178 were wounded. All eight of the navy’s battleships stationed at Pearl Harbor were damaged, including four that sunk to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Three cruisers, three destroyers an anti-aircraft training ship and a minelayer were also sunk while 188 aircraft were destroyed.
The world was in the grips of World War II at the time, but the United States was still a neutral country in the conflict. Japan’s attack would lead to the U.S. entering the fray on the side of the Allies against the Axis Powers of Germany, Italy and Japan.
It is entirely conceivable that the U.S. would have entered into the war on the side of the allies without that attack. Japan’s goal with the attack was to hurt our naval superiority when/if the U.S. entered the war.
The one thing that the Japanese did not consider when planning the attack was what a galvanizing force it would be. Any doubt as to if the U.S. would enter the war was washed away. Not only were we going to fight, we had the motivation of avenging an attack on U.S. soil. The country came together quickly as citizens enlisted to fight an evil that was seeking to control the world.
We call the men and women from that time the greatest generation for a reason. There was a single-minded effort to fight against the tyranny of the Axis Powers. Little squabbles disappeared as we united as Americans to do what we could to aid the war effort — whether it was enlisting in the military, working in factories to produce the necessities needed for war, or the hundreds of other ways Americans of all genders, races and creeds chipped in to fight against evil.
That spirit is why we must always remember what happened on Dec. 7, 1941. While it was a tragic day that cost thousands of lives, we saw the best of America in its aftermath.
It is up to us to make sure that future generations know why Dec. 7, 1941 should be remembered. It may not be an official holiday, but we encourage everyone to take a few moments to contemplate what happened that day and be thankful for the men and women of the greatest generation who didn’t back down from the fight.