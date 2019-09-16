On Saturday, American Legion Post 9 held a parade and ceremony to honor the 100th anniversary of the organization. The organization’s first meeting happened in Paris in 1919, and the organization is still going strong today.
The legion was founded by U.S. World War I military personnel stationed in Paris and dedicated to four pillars of service and advocacy — veterans, military personnel, youth and patriotic values. All of those pillars were represented at Saturday’s ceremony with local JROTC standing tall next to those who have served.
The legion’s reach has had a profound impact on how we treat veterans in America. Without the American Legion to advocate for them, we may not have such things as the GI Bill, the Department of Veteran Affairs or the U.S. Flag Code.
Each American owes a debt to those who have served to protect us. The men and women of the Armed Forces put their lives on the line to preserve the freedoms that make our country great. Without them, there would be no United States.
Organizations like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars are great places for veterans to gather, share stories and support each other. No matter how many movies civilians see, nobody will be able to relate to what a soldier goes through better than his fellow soldiers who also lived the experience. They also give back to the community by putting on events like Saturday’s parade.
While Saturday’s celebration was a time of joy, it was disheartening for us to learn that the St. Simons Island VFW post was having trouble attracting younger veterans to join.
Post 4092 has 77 veterans on its books, but only about 10 or 11 are active members according to post commander Wes Currier.
The post is in need of younger veterans who can become the next generation to lead the post. Perception may be part of the problem as some might have images of VFW posts as nothing more than smoke-filled bars. While many posts do have bars to help pay expenses, Post 4092 meets at the St. Simons Island fire station on Demere Road, where no alcohol is served.
The good news is that the post is reaching out through events like First Friday to the younger veterans to find out what they are interested in and how the VFW can help.
If you are a veteran, we encourage you to look into joining organizations like the American Legion and the VFW. Don’t be fooled by perceptions. Both of these organizations are here to help veterans from all walks of life.
Currier said it best when he told The News that “Veterans have a connection with others who have served. Some bonds are stronger than family.”
We hope that the next generation of veterans will join and find out what both organizations can do for them.