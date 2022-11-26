If you believe in law and order, protection against criminals and mobs that steal and destroy property under the guise of a wrongdoing, then you will vote for the conservative candidate in the Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s second seat in the U.S. Senate. And the only conservative in this two-man showdown is Herschel Walker.

The News endorses Herschel Walker because, like Walker, it believes in parental control over the lives of their minor children and less government interference in their upbringing. Liberals in Congress are trying hard to wrest that control from moms and dads.

