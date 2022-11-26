If you believe in law and order, protection against criminals and mobs that steal and destroy property under the guise of a wrongdoing, then you will vote for the conservative candidate in the Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s second seat in the U.S. Senate. And the only conservative in this two-man showdown is Herschel Walker.
The News endorses Herschel Walker because, like Walker, it believes in parental control over the lives of their minor children and less government interference in their upbringing. Liberals in Congress are trying hard to wrest that control from moms and dads.
If you believe in a public school system that teaches children what really counts on the world stage — subjects like math, reading and science — then you will vote for Herschel Walker. Conservatives like Walker believe school is for education, not government indoctrination.
If you believe in fiscal responsibility, if you are concerned about the $31 trillion debt Americans owe, concerned enough to where you feel deficit spending must stop, then you will vote for Walker.
If you believe people should work for what they have, save for the physically incapable, instead of living off taxpayer handouts and creating more debt for those burdened with paying for the system, conservative government should be your top choice on the ballot whether voting early or on Dec. 6. Liberals lean too heavily toward socialism, an enemy of productivity. Why work hard — or even work at all — if the reward is the same?
If you believe in patriotism, in putting America first, then you will vote for Walker. Americans are sick and tired of their own government accusing them of being a bad sort. They’re tired of apologizing for their convictions and their nation’s industrialization.
Don’t be surprised when America is asked to apologize for the war machine that prevented overzealous nations from taking over the planet during World War II. With reports of certain countries seeking or thinking of seeking reparations from the U.S. for whatever climate damage they’re peddling this week, look for a liberal government to apologize and ask “how much do you want?”
If anything, this nation should ask for reparations for all the American lives lost on foreign battlefields freeing the world from the stranglehold of Hitler and his Nazis.
America cannot be a bully. It also cannot be a pushover for every Tom, Dick and Harry demanding a handout for some wrong created by some New Age historian.
It is why America needs conservatives like Herschel Walker in Washington.