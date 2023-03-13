If you are driving around on a Friday and see a full-sized American flag blowing in the wind while an SUV drives down the road, there is no cause for alarm. What you are witnessing is one man’s efforts to show the freedom we have in America.
That man is Michael Heiser, the owner of Brunswick Studio on Newscastle Street. Heiser told The News that five or six years ago, he began flying Old Glory from his vehicle every Friday for what he dubbed “Freedom Friday.” Every Friday since, with a few exceptions, he has flown the flag from his vehicle. He’s been doing it so long that two different vehicles have been involved in the tradition.
Heiser’s display is a uniquely American way to celebrate the freedom we have in this country. It should also serve as a reminder of the sacrifices that have been made to preserve that freedom.
The United States is not a perfect country. Issues and disagreements will always exist in a country with such a large population. It is those differences that in many ways showcase just how much freedom we have.
Other countries seek to brutally suppress any kind of opposition. Just look at the way Vladimir Putin has punished those in Russia who speak out against him or his policies. We believe there are plenty of people in Russia who weep at the catastrophe that Putin’s unjust war in Ukraine has become. They can’t say that, though, because of the fear of what Putin and his regime might to do those who speak out against him.
The same goes for places like China and Saudi Arabia. Both have a long list of human rights atrocities as they suppress any thought that doesn’t fall in line with the country’s leaders, with both countries having a severe disdain for a free press.
There are plenty of other places, too, that live under the thumb of dictators who are so afraid of what their people might do with actual freedom, that they feel the need to deny it to them so that those dictators can maintain their wealth and power.
This country declared its independence on the notion that everyone had certain rights from their Creator that no institution of government could or should take away. While those rights were restricted to only certain groups at first, America did live up to its promise and put laws in place to make sure everyone truly has the freedom they deserve.
So if you see an American flag flying from an SUV on a Friday, remember the freedoms we have as Americans, and pray for the people around the world who are denied such basic freedoms.