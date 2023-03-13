If you are driving around on a Friday and see a full-sized American flag blowing in the wind while an SUV drives down the road, there is no cause for alarm. What you are witnessing is one man’s efforts to show the freedom we have in America.

That man is Michael Heiser, the owner of Brunswick Studio on Newscastle Street. Heiser told The News that five or six years ago, he began flying Old Glory from his vehicle every Friday for what he dubbed “Freedom Friday.” Every Friday since, with a few exceptions, he has flown the flag from his vehicle. He’s been doing it so long that two different vehicles have been involved in the tradition.

