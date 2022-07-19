During the early years of this century, concerned parents suggested allowing children who walked to school in Kodiak, Alaska, to carry loaded rifles. Fear of them becoming victims of what was a sudden rise in bear attacks on the island propelled what officials and the apparent majority rejected as an absurd notion.
Today, fear is the force of similar considerations, though it is not because of bear attacks and it is not limited to the country’s northern-most state. School systems from Alaska to Georgia are reacting to the senseless and deadly slaughter of children and teachers in classrooms at the hands of deranged gunmen.
In the region of Atlanta, Cobb County has come up with an idea. Boost the number of armed employees by allowing personnel other than teachers to wear a gun or keep one within quick reach under lock and key. The school board of the second largest school district in the state agreed, passing the proposal in a 4-2 vote.
Unlike on-duty resource officers, these unnamed additional armed personnel would not be generally known. Their identities would be kept secret. In theory, the immediate presumption would be that a non-uniformed adult seen creeping down the hallways with gun in hand was an unidentified protector stalking a potential threat. Teachers and students would hope so anyway.
Campus police would know the names of these individuals. As school officials have pointed out time and again, trained resource officers cannot be everywhere at once. Moreover, the school budget can afford only so many fully salaried officers, and that’s even if more trained police could be found to hire. Ask the city of Brunswick what a tall order that is.
This is not to say that this is the worst idea ever embraced. Other proposals tossed on the tables of school board meetings around the country have been far more worrisome. But kicking around ideas is what Americans do when faced with a threat, especially if it’s their sons and daughters who are being threatened.
Finding or inventing a practical solution or plan that works may be a problem. It will as long as the nation continues to politicize everything, including the gunning down of children and teachers.
There are tons of smart people in this nation. They build satellites that orbit the planet, as well as the rockets that send them there, and vehicles capable of traveling hundreds of miles on batteries. They can transplant human hearts, send messages across oceans and continents via the internet in just seconds and stay under water for months.
If they would only apply that same intelligence to protecting school children.