Having a plan is an important part of all of our daily lives. Every day we go through some sort of plan, even if we don’t realize it. We plan out what to eat, when we need to leave the house, what needs to be done that day, etc.
Even if you don’t think you have a plan, you likely have some kind of routine — which is just a plan you don’t have to think about because you do it automatically.
No matter how much planning we do, it is impossible to account for all the various impediments life will throw your way. An accident on the road may make you late for an appointment. You may run into long lines or other inconveniences that force you to adapt what you were planning to do.
Being able to adjust on the fly to ever-changing surroundings is an important trait that people must have to succeed. The same is true for government agencies.
It was revealed in April that the Georgia Department of Transportation was planning to demolish the Darien River Bridge and put in a new bridge over the old bridge’s footprint. GDOT described the bridge as “functionally obsolete” and was looking to start work on replacing it in 2026.
That plan didn’t sit well with many in McIntosh and Glynn counties. Demolishing the bridge to replace it would mean cutting off the most direct route between Brunswick and Darien. Motorists going either way would have to detour to Interstate 95 to get to where they are going. That would certainly impact the people on both sides of the river who frequently travel between the two cities for work, shopping and other activities.
The issues are bigger than having to detour to go buy goods. There are other more complicated matters such as how it will affect EMS response in the area and how cutting off access to part of U.S. 17 would affect hurricane evacuation routes.
When GDOT made the announcement, it seemed set on moving forward with demolishing the bridge, but as we all know, plans often do change. In late May, GDOT announced that it was reevaluating alternatives to replace the bridge without fully closing the bridge.
We look forward to seeing what the next plan GDOT releases. It is entirely possible that the alternatives don’t fit what’s needed for the project to be done in a safe and timely manner. It would be unfortunate, but safety for the workers and motorists must be paramount when considering how to replace the bridge.
Our hope, however, is that a viable alternative will be presented that doesn’t completely cut off access to U.S. 17 for residents on both sides of the river.