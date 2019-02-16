Last week, The News ran a story about how businesses are thriving in downtown Brunswick. Restaurants like Tipsy McSway’s, along with places like the Richland Rum distillery, Rabbit Eye Winery and Market, and the upcoming Silver Bluff Brewery, give people a reason to go downtown and have a drink or something to eat.
So we find it perplexing that the city of Brunswick would make it more difficult for these businesses to serve their customers.
One of the items on the agenda for Wednesday’s city commission meeting is a new alcohol ordinance that would put a 22-cent per-liter excise tax on the sale of distilled spirits by licensed wholesalers with a proportional rate levied against smaller amounts. A 22-cent tax will also be charged on the first sale or use of wine per liter with fortified wine exempted from the tax.
The tax would also impose a $6 fee for tap and draft beer sold in or from a barrel or bulk containers no larger than 15.5 gallons with a proportional tax for smaller amounts.
The tax also comes with a healthy dose of government red tape. The wholesalers paying the tax will be responsible for filing a monthly report with the city finance department itemizing the exact quantities of alcoholic beverages sold by size and type of containers sold each month.
The alcohol ordinance also includes a so-called “pour tax” that would affect restaurants, bars and other establishments that sell alcohol. The pour tax is a 3 percent excise tax on all poured alcohol with the additional bureaucracy that goes with it.
Some will argue that the county also has a “pour tax.” While that is true, Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, told The News the county’s liquor license fee is also about $1,200 cheaper. The fact that the city doesn’t have a pour tax is an advantage that the city should be exploiting to help get more businesses to come, instead of enacting a tax that may drive away businesses and customers.
Let us paint a scenario for you. The city passes this tax, which forces businesses that have to pay it to increase their prices. As it turns out, customers don’t like paying higher prices than they’re accustomed to and some choose to go elsewhere. Or maybe the business keeps its prices the same, but the tax means running at a deficit.
With one decision a successful business has become less successful, not because of its own doing but because an arbitrary tax was placed on it by a government entity.
Bates has a petition on change.org asking people to voice their opposition to the tax. We encourage everyone to sign Bates’ petition and let the city commission know that this tax is not only unnecessary, but will hurt businesses that are bringing people to Brunswick.