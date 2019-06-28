Investing in education is never a bad idea. As one of our partners in the Newspapers in Education program, which distribute newspapers to local classrooms during the school year, King & Prince Seafood has done just that. This summer, the company has added to its education investment by signing agreements with College of Coastal Georgia and Coastal Pines Technical School to help its employees continue to learn.
In May, King & Prince and Coastal Georgia signed an agreement that will help the company’s employees access higher education. The agreement is part of the college’s Leveraging Educational Attainment through Partnerships program.
LEAP allows the college to formally partner with employers in the Golden Isles to provide a pathway for employees to attend college. The goal of the program is to create a more educated workforce. The program offers a personalized review of prior educational work and the creation of an educational action plan, prior learning assessment to determine if academic credit can be awarded and a waived application fee.
On Wednesday, King & Prince signed an agreement with Coastal Pines that will incentivize employees to pursue opportunities at the college. The goal is to encourage employees to take advantage of local opportunities to advance their skills with the company reimbursing their tuition at Coastal Pines.
“We believe in continuous development of our workforce, whether it’s on the job training or it is individuals going back to school and finishing another degree or picking up technical expertise,” said Michael Alexander, CEO of King & Prince Seafood, after the signing at the Brunswick plant Wednesday.
We are in a period of time of unprecedented technological development. It’s important for workers of all fields to have the opportunity to brush up on their skills if needed. The agreements between King & Prince and the colleges allow employees to do just that.
While it is important for workers to stay up to date on their skills, the agreements also offer them a chance to increase their knowledge in other areas. People should never stop learning, and these agreements will give King & Prince’s employees a chance to do just that.
We applaud the leaders at College of Coastal Georgia, Coastal Pines and King & Prince for working together to better the workforce in the Isles. We hope other businesses see the benefits these agreements will have and seek to do the same for their employees.