A pet can be a great addition to your family. Whether it is a dog, a cat or some other domesticated animal, they can be tremendous companions for everyone in the family from kids to older adults. Right now at Glynn County Animal Services, they are looking for help from those looking to add to their family.
As of last week, the county shelter was experiencing overcrowding that officials told The News would continue into this week. They had 96 dogs, 59 cats in its care at the shelter, and 54 animals in foster care as of Thursday.
Summer is a bad time of year for the shelter because they usually take in more animals than they are adopting out. Division Manager Lori Austin said summer brings in lots of new litters while people are on vacation.
In an effort to encourage more adoptions, the county is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters campaign which allows qualified and approved adopters to adopt spayed and neutered pets at half the fee through July 31. Normally, the adoption fee for the shelter is $50 and includes spay and neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping and sometimes heartworm prevention.
If you and your family are looking to pick up a pet this summer, we strongly urge you to consider the animals at the county shelter. Crowding issues usually mean there has been an increase in euthanized animals. No one, including the people who work for animal services, wants to see that happen to more animals.
It is also important, though, that those looking to adopt an animal not rush into this decision. Pets will become part of your family. That means they will rely on you to feed and take care of them. Even the most self-sufficient pets need the help of their owners.
It’s also important to make sure you are financially able to take care of your pet. You will be on the financial hook for things like food, veterinarian bills and other supplies. If you won’t be able to afford to give your pet what it needs, then you shouldn’t adopt one.
Another thing that’s important when adopting a pet is time. Do you or your family have enough time to spend with your new family member? It varies from pet to pet, but some may require more daily exercise than others. If you don’t have the time to take care of your pet’s needs, you shouldn’t adopt one.
Austin told The News that if you plan to adopt a pet, people should understand that it is a lifetime commitment to the animal. If you’re not ready to make that commitment, then it’s not time for you to bring in a new member of the family.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting a pet from animal services, visit glynncounty.org for more information.