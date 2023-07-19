A pet can be a great addition to your family. Whether it is a dog, a cat or some other domesticated animal, they can be tremendous companions for everyone in the family from kids to older adults. Right now at Glynn County Animal Services, they are looking for help from those looking to add to their family.

As of last week, the county shelter was experiencing overcrowding that officials told The News would continue into this week. They had 96 dogs, 59 cats in its care at the shelter, and 54 animals in foster care as of Thursday.

Tags

More from this section

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.

Recommended for you