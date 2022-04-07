Anyone who has ever taken a long trip on a commercial bus likely experienced one or two occasions that compelled them to wonder or to ask a fellow passenger: “Who’s driving this thing?”
Coastal Georgians might be asking themselves a similar question — Who’s at the wheel in Washington? — following the recent announcement of plans by the White House to discontinue funding of the recently expanded Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. There is no money for the center in President Joe Biden’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal.
Of course, members of Georgia’s congressional delegation — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1 — recognized the absurdity of President Biden’s plan right away. They immediately made their feelings of alarm about the cut known to the administration and to the public. Both are politicking to keep the center open.
They question the budget omission on two major grounds, the first being the timing. It is never a good time to pull back on training designed to increase the chance of survival of America’s sons and daughters when under fire in the service of their nation. The center serves fighter pilots by conducting air-to-air combat training missions.
And now, of all times, when the world is in turmoil. Maybe the White House hasn’t noticed, but at this very moment, Russian troops, tanks and planes are destroying Ukrainian cities and indiscriminately murdering the country’s citizens.
It is an unstable world. It was last year, it is this year and odds are better than even that it will be next year. A wise leader does not close down and shutter fire stations when smoke and fire are visible on the horizon. A wise commander-in-chief does not close down and shutter military training facilities when the sound of gunfire and bombs can be heard an ocean away.
The second reason for the shock to members of Georgia’s congressional delegation is the $24 million in federal funding approved in 2019 for the construction of a new hangar at the training facility. Its construction is nearly finished, but that obviously does not matter to the White House. What’s a measly $24 million when one has money to burn, unlimited access to the earnings of working Americans?
The individual or individuals who are advising the president are advising him poorly. They apparently skipped history classes while in school and are totally indifferent to the world around them. It is the only plausible explanation for the administration’s reckless decision to close a military training facility today.