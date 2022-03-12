There is a discussion among state legislators that ought to grab the attention of just about every adult in Georgia. This especially includes religious leaders, school officials, youth group organizers and, above all, parents and guardians.
The topic of the discussion: child suicide. It is on the rise in Georgia and state legislators are grappling with options to deal with this most distressing issue.
Why are children taking their own lives? What is the driving force? Victims include boys and girls as young as elementary school age. What do children so young know about life, the finality of death?
In 2020, suicide was the cause of death of at least 55 children, according to figures released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. While the number is still in the process of being compiled for 2021, the rate of self-inflicted deaths by children had already surpassed the previous year’s total by November. Sixty-seven had ended their own young lives by then. Children.
What the figures disclosed by the GBI do not say is how many tried to leave this world but, thank God, failed in the attempt.
Like they do with everything else shocking that crosses their desks, concerned legislators are desperately looking for an effective way to tackle this disquieting crisis. One thought that occurred to them was to mandate suicide screenings by school counselors of all students. This suggestion was rejected as impractical to some. Their reasoning included the unlikelihood of every parent agreeing to their sons and daughters being screened and the counselor-to-student ratio at schools. There are too many students for too few counselors, they say.
Meanwhile, the number of child suicides continues to climb.
This is where religious leaders, local school officials and youth group leaders can step in and help. They can by working to ensure good mental health among children.
All caring adults need to be more observant and more pro-active. Being pro-active can include volunteering to coach a team or reading to or helping a child and emitting positive vibes or spooning out words of encouragement. Sponsoring or spearheading community or neighborhood events that draw parents and children is another idea worth considering.
Something has today’s youth feeling hopeless and too despondent to face the next day. Something has them rattled and pondering the value of continuing to live.
Whatever it is, it needs to be exposed and dealt with expeditiously.