The community appreciates Mayor Cornell Harvey and the City Commission’s desire to check out Mary Ross Waterfront Park for development ideas. As in every city bounded by a river, lake or ocean, waterfront properties are diamonds in the rough. They attract people, consumers. Lots of them.
Cities that have realized this have capitalized on this unique feature. We’ll mention Savannah, Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, St. Augustine, and Charleston, S.C., just to name a few. They figured it out and acted accordingly.
Another study is not necessarily what Brunswick needs. It needs action. It needs commissioners who are ready and willing to accept good advice and run with it.
We say this because the city of Brunswick has studied its waterfront to death. It has a drawer full of studies and plans, each costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
With some alterations, additions and fine-tuning, each draws the same conclusions as the one before it. The overriding emphasis of all: tie the waterfront in with the downtown commercial district.
Cities cited here as examples have found a way to do that. Perhaps a visit to each is in order for members of the Brunswick City Commission. Better yet, commissioners should have their people talk with the people in the cities that figured out how to bundle the two together, as well as the pitfalls to avoid.
Mary Ross Waterfront Park has been the apple on the tree that no elected city official has successfully reached for and plucked for literally decades. Speculation among many is because of the fishing fleet, an industry that all will agree has seen better days. The wharf at the municipal park is a popular mooring site for local and out of town shrimp boats, which are becoming fewer and fewer these days as the shadow of world trade agreements darkens this once thriving livelihood.
A city with an eye on the future recognizes opportunity when it sees it and acts accordingly. Stalling when there are several blueprints for success collecting dust somewhere at City Hall only further delays the park’s destiny.
Question is whether the future will catch up with Mary Ross Waterfront Park today or during the administration of another mayor and city commission.