Good news continues to roll in for the Glynn County School System.
The school system recently received an accreditation report from AdvancED, the parent company of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, that indicates the system is moving forward in its practices and providing the best for its students.
The team from AdvancED spent four days in January performing a monitoring review of the system that included having to complete on-site evaluations with the team. School administrators, teachers, students, parents, board members and community stakeholders were all involved in the process. AdvancED conducted interviews, observed classrooms and closely analyzed school facilities and equipment.
The review consists of three main standards — leadership capacity, learning capacity and resource capacity. The system must prove that it meets each section of each standard to earn accreditation.
The report showed that the school system met and exceeded expectations on nine of the 11 standards in the leadership capacity portion. Eleven of the 12 standards in leadership capacity were met and exceeded.
When it comes to resource capacity, the system met four of eight standards, exceeded three of eight standards and needed improvement in one standard — “integrating digital resources into teaching, learning and operations to improve professional practice, student performance and organizational effectiveness.”
Despite that one negative, the report is overall very positive. Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, said that the system has invested in classroom technology, so that one negative may not be far from becoming a positive.
“The team’s objective feedback confirms the work of our schools to embrace and implement effective practices to support learning,” Whitehead said in the press release.
Overall, the report shows what we have known from our interactions with the administrators, students, teachers, parents and others involved with the school system — that there is a hard-working group of stakeholders doing everything it can to give the students of Glynn County the best education possible.
Whether it’s graduation rates, accreditation reports or any other metric used to show how well the school system is performing, Glynn County is always ready for the test and performs at a high level.