Times change, but perhaps not more so than for law enforcement officers.
Police and sheriff’s deputies routinely find themselves on the front pages of papers and websites and splashed across the screens of TV news outlets for being what they are — human — rather than paragons of justice and peace. Advocates, lawmakers and malcontents across the country call for their punishment and, in extreme cases, the complete dissolution of law enforcement as an institution.
Georgia has, by and large, shunned this mentality. The city of Brunswick earlier this year passed a new pay compensation package for its officers, including, among other things, a raise and a housing stipend to incentivize officers to move into the city limits. The county government has similarly chosen to raise pay and boost budgets for public safety rather than cut and slash.
Representatives and senators in Georgia’s General Assembly voted to raise pay for state patrol troopers this year, though Capitol Beat News Service reports that Public Safety Commissioner Chris Wright does not believe the measure went far enough.
Despite the local support, it can’t be easy to look at the rest of the country and see the way in which some choose to speak about law enforcement officers. That is why we commend retiring Brunswick Police Sgt. Roy Blackstock for all the work he has done for our community during his 36-year tenure at the Brunswick Police Department.
At a retirement party on Thursday, Blackstock, 71, explained his outlook on policing, which extends beyond the simple black and white, crime and punishment mentality. During his years on the force, Blackstone says some of his most impactful encounters were not shootouts or big arrests, but when he met someone on the street who he’d put in jail and who had turned their life around as a result.
“Loyal and trustworthy” were among the adjectives used to describe the retiring sergeant, who started out in Pierce County, Georgia, before coming to Brunswick. He spent a stint overseas on an international police force before an injury brought him home for surgery, ultimately returning to his post in Brunswick in 1986.
We thank Sgt. Blackstock for his contributions to Brunswick and wish him well on his retirement plans — taking a trip westward in his trusty pickup.