Times change, but perhaps not more so than for law enforcement officers.

Police and sheriff’s deputies routinely find themselves on the front pages of papers and websites and splashed across the screens of TV news outlets for being what they are — human — rather than paragons of justice and peace. Advocates, lawmakers and malcontents across the country call for their punishment and, in extreme cases, the complete dissolution of law enforcement as an institution.

More from this section

Seeing your world better

Seeing your world better

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

Jay Jaynes, owner of St. Simons Cars and Classics has decades of experience in the automobile industry, and he still does business the old-fashioned way. When you pay a visit to the dealership on Glynn Avenue, near the foot of the FJ Torras Causeway, it’s easy to sense the difference. Althou…