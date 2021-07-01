Following Washington politics today is like watching “The Bullwinkle Show” in the 1960s. One never knows what’s going to spill from the mouths of some characters in Congress.
Given the absurdity of some remarks, one never knows whether to laugh until the sun goes down or cry until the sun comes up. It makes individuals with the least bit of common sense question the leadership of the two major political parties and worry what might be waiting down the road for future generations.
Two particular members of the U.S. House of Representatives are a prime example of this: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia. At times, both make the Moose on “The Bullwinkle Show” look like the dean of Harvard University.
Just recently, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez downplayed murders, rapes and brutal assaults occurring across the country when she referred to citizen concern over rising crime as mere hysteria. This from a congresswoman whose own yard, New York City, is struggling with a higher crime rate. The remark was no doubt an attempt to mask calls by her and others to defund police. It was not too long ago when she publicly stated that closing prisons would reduce the crime rate in America.
Then there’s Rep. Greene, the woman who questioned the validity of 9/11 and school shootings. Her latest flap brought out a rebuke by her own party. She compared wearing masks and other safety measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and the number of deaths caused by the virus to the treatment of Jewish men, women and children by the Nazis in Germany.
Surely the two political parties can do better. They could encourage better quality candidates to run for office. This nation needs men and women who care more about the present and future of the country than they do about getting a laugh or drawing a tear from a national audience.
As the United States of America approaches its 245th birthday, it needs members of Congress who take their job and responsibility seriously, not people who grab the microphone and jump into the national spotlight to compete with the Moose for his character and role on “The Bullwinkle Show.”