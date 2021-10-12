It is a lava-hot topic that boils to the surface every year months before the convening of the Georgia General Assembly in January. And 2021 is no exception.
Once again, lobbyists and legislators who feel casinos, horse-betting and sports betting are what Georgia needs to progress in the 21st century are preparing their annual crusade. They plan to introduce legislation that would require amending the state constitution. The only way that would happen is if a majority of Georgians supported it on a statewide ballot.
There is a varied assortment of arguments for and against legalized gambling. Supporters brandish the fact that Georgians gamble in states where it is legal. Because they do, why not allow them to spend their money at home? Georgia could use the revenue generated to expand the HOPE scholarship and its pre-kindergarten program, proponents propose.
Opponents wield a number of reasons why Georgia should continue to snub it. Some are grounded in religious conviction. Others fear it would open an even wider door to undesirable elements and crime.
Larger population centers like Atlanta tend to favor it. Many of the smaller, rural communities tend to oppose it.
So how about a compromise? If it’s not written in the legislation already, and hopefully it is, offer a constitutional amendment that includes allowing each county to decide for itself whether it wants to allow casinos or any other kind of gambling-related equipment or presence within its jurisdiction, save for the state lottery. The legislature did it for alcohol and Sunday alcohol sales. There’s no reason why it can’t do it for gambling.
The measure would include all state lands within each county, including Jekyll Island. In the distant past, the island was considered a potential site for casinos and the like. Current legislators vowed to keep it out of contention.
This might fall short of resolving the issue, but it would allow counties that do not want it to keep it out of their communities. Residents would ultimately decide the issue via countywide referendum.
Now might be the time to do this. Metropolitan areas are growing in population, each census shows, while rural areas continue to shrink. If this trend continues, and there’s no reason to think otherwise, sooner or later — if not already — metropolitan areas will have an even stronger voice in state decision-making and be in a position to get any version of a gambling bill passed.