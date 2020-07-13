When people say they hate politics, what they really mean is they hate the games that politicians play while citizens in need go without. One would hope that a global pandemic could be a unifying force that pulls everyone together for the common good, but that is apparently asking for too much in 2020.
The latest issue revolving around the pandemic involves Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
Just before the Fourth of July, Kemp conducted a tour around the state about the importance of wearing a mask. That included making a trip to Brunswick, along with some of the state’s top health professionals. The message was clear — it is in the best interest of all citizens to wear a mask.
Despite his belief that wearing a mask can help contain the spread of the pandemic, which has surged in the state in recent weeks, Kemp has so far refused to make wearing one mandatory. He has taken the role of a parent that encourages their kids to brush their teeth, but doesn’t want to punish them if they don’t.
This gentle encouragement has not been enough for some municipalities. Mask mandates of various kinds have been issued in Athens-Clarke County, Savannah, Augusta and Atlanta. Mayor Bottoms took it a step further by telling residents to stay home except for essential trips and for restaurants to limit their business to takeout only — basically reverting the city back to restrictions put in place when the pandemic first became an issue for the state.
Kemp has called the mayor’s actions unenforceable, saying that the state’s measures supersede any restrictions put in place by local authorities. For an example, just look at how the county had to reopen the beaches in the early part of the pandemic after Kemp’s orders went into effect.
Now we have a war of words between the Democratic mayor of the state’s most prominent city and the Republican governor of the entire state. It would seem like a compromise could be had, but that would mean both parties coming to the table with a different mindset than they have displayed so far.
If Kemp is uncertain about the need of a statewide mask mandate because some areas are doing better than others, then it would be worth exploring letting municipalities that have a greater need govern themselves on this matter. At the very least, it’s worth a serious conversation instead of just political posturing from all involved.
We have seen Democrats and Republicans in Congress come together to pass much-needed pandemic relief. We’ve seen both parties in the state legislature work together to cut the budget to deal with the new reality the pandemic presents. A solution for this shouldn’t be too hard to find.