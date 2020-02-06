Americans can read the actions of their politicians as well as others can read the reaction of Punxsutawney Phil or Georgia’s own General Beauregard Lee on Groundhog Day. Weather prognosticators predict an early spring or late winter based on whether the famous rodents see their shadows.
We predict another 11 months of political war between Democrats and Republicans. We base it on the tempers shown by President Donald Trump and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi this week. The president refused to shake the extended hand of the house speaker, and the house speaker wasted little time and public spotlight in ripping apart the State of the Union address given by the nation’s leader. It doesn’t bode well for the union.
If our leaders are unable to get along and opt to continue to fight and scratch each other like stray ally cats and street dogs, then it’s highly unlikely anyone else voters send to Washington, Democrat or Republican, will offer much more than grief to the opposing political party.
In other words, the nation’s leaders will go on acting like unsupervised juvenile delinquents while citizens continue to pay them comfortable salaries.
A Democrat who really wants to be dubbed progressive or a Republican who really desires to be regarded as a true patriot will champion legislation that would freeze the monetary compensation of any elected House or Senate member who refuses to do his or her job. Spitting out nasty claims all day long does not qualify as work. We can send lesser paid baboons to Capitol Hill to spit across the aisle.
If you hired a plumber who spent the entire day in a hostile debate with another plumber without ever addressing your issue, you would refuse to pay any bill he submitted, and rightly so. The same with members of Congress. If they’re going to continue to do nothing but engage in verbal combat with each other, then why pay them? They may be earning kudos from political affiliates, but they’re doing absolutely nothing for their country or the American people.
In an earlier editorial this week, we underscored a raft of pressing matters requiring the immediate attention of federal policymakers and budget writers. Looks like constituents will remain last in line for their attention.