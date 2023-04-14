When something bad happens, you want to know there is someone who can help you navigate what just happened and what will need to happen moving forward. That’s what happens an estimated 240 million times a year in the U.S. when people dial the numbers 911 into their phones.

People don’t dial 911 just to chat. It is an emergency line that people only call when something bad has happened such as a medical emergency, a car crash or something like a burglary that requires police intervention.

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.