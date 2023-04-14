When something bad happens, you want to know there is someone who can help you navigate what just happened and what will need to happen moving forward. That’s what happens an estimated 240 million times a year in the U.S. when people dial the numbers 911 into their phones.
People don’t dial 911 just to chat. It is an emergency line that people only call when something bad has happened such as a medical emergency, a car crash or something like a burglary that requires police intervention.
On the other end of the call is a dispatcher who is trained to sort through what emergency is happening and make sure the right kind of help is on the way. Dispatchers have to be calm and convey that calmness to the person in need of help. The person on the other end of the line may be having the worst day of their lives, so it is on the dispatcher to help keep them calm in such trying circumstances.
Dispatchers are invaluable when it comes to saving lives. That is one of the reasons why during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which is this week, it is important to thank them for the role they play in keeping the public safe.
The News got a chance to talk with some dispatchers at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center this week, and it is clear that they are a dedicated bunch who take their jobs seriously. They face unique challenges every day not knowing what kind of call will come in next. It could be a minor wreck or it could be a building engulfed in flames. They have to be ready to deal with anything.
Their task is a critical one, which is why it is extremely important to not dial 911 unless it is an emergency.
A recent CrimeScene report that ran in The News featured a woman who was arrested for a flurry of unnecessary calls and texts to dispatchers late at night. The time a dispatcher has to spend dealing with such calls could take away from people with actual emergencies.
We are grateful for the stellar job done by our local dispatchers. They are the calm anchor citizens need when things are going bad.
Without dispatchers, our first responders would be in a bad way when it comes to getting to emergencies. If you know a dispatcher, be sure to thank them for the work they do — just don’t call 911 to do so.