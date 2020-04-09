It takes special people to work in the Glynn-Brunswick E911 Center. Dispatchers work 12-hour shifts with one group fielding emergency calls while the other group dispatches the calls to the responding agencies.
Proof of how good the 28 employees at the 911 center are at their jobs came recently when it was named the state’s 911 Center of the Year during the Georgia Emergency Communications Conference in March.
The dispatchers have to play several roles to people who are seeking help.
They have to be effective communicators by dispatching services to people in need. They have to be psychologists who have to help keep calm callers who are most likely going through a horrible situation. Their job is much more than just answering a phone.
Unfortunately, we have seen our fair share of emergencies in the last few months that our dispatchers have been right there to handle.
There was the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian, an ordeal that lasted an entire week as we waited to see if it would impact the Isles. There was the tipping over of the Golden Ray, which capsized in the middle of a September night in the St. Simons Sound. There was also the Microtel Inn blaze that all but destroyed the top story of the hotel.
Of course, those are the big examples. There are also plenty of reasons people call 911, from medical emergencies to police emergencies. Each time a call is made, there’s a dispatcher waiting to help.
The importance of the job done by 911 dispatchers should not be underestimated. They are incredible multitaskers capable of processing a tremendous amount of information and turning that quickly gathered data into help for the people who are on the other line.
Their role is so important that it is especially vital that we not clog up 911 dispatchers with unnecessary calls. Anyone who has listened to a scanner has probably heard a call that was not an actual emergency. We implore citizens to avail themselves of the service for emergency situations only.
Our 911 center workers have also given back to the community with events like the Trunk or Treat event they hosted in October in conjunction with National Night Out. Steve Usher, director of the Glynn-Brunswick E911 Center, said it best when he told The News that this award “was not given to them by any means. They earned it.”
We couldn’t agree more. A big thank-you to the 911 center workers who help keep our community safe.