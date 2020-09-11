If they could see us now, what would they think? Yesterday Americans stood united after the deadly and cowardly attack on their native land on Sept. 11, 2001.
The loss of more than 2,900 lives, most fellow citizens, at the hands of terrorists will do that to a nation of people who work, play and die under the same flag. While they may argue among each other, like brothers and sisters will do now and then, they have little tolerance for outsiders who wish them or their way of life harm. Nothing brought Yesterday Americans quicker together or tightened their circle faster than a threat to the ideals and soil they cherished.
This is not a theory. It’s a fact. Those before us have witnessed it time and again. Our children, hopefully, are reading about their reactions in history books. Any attack on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness has produced the same effect on the nation as spinach does on the fictional cartoon character Popeye. In an instant, it pulled Yesterday Americans together like one super-giant muscle that swept away belligerents.
But look at us today. Just look at us. There are as many different “me, me, me” factions in the 50 states as there are trees in a forest. No one trusts anyone. Everybody wants something for their particular cause or group. Americans are waylaying Americans in the streets and torching their businesses and homes.
In 2020, we are not a nation of people with different cultures and of different religions and beliefs. We are a nation of individuals with different cultures and of different religions and beliefs.
We are no longer a nation strung together by diverse peoples, age groups, colors and patriotism. We are a nation on a fraying string that could break apart any minute and send us all plunging into the bottomless pit we’ve been dangling over for a long time now.
We are no longer Americans. We are Republicans or Democrats, and few of us are getting along these days. And as the old saying goes, our nation is getting nowhere fast.
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists boarded four commercial planes and forced two to fly into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and a third to crash into the Pentagon. Thanks to a group of brave passengers, they never got a chance to fix on a fourth target, though all perished when the plane smashed into the ground. Their actions and the taking of innocent lives by extremists transformed a divided nation into a single voice in the blink of an eye.
Ponder that when reflecting on the lives lost 19 years ago today and their surviving family members.