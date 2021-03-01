It is customary that governments look back to the previous year and ahead to the new year in a public forum. Whether it is the president delivering his State of the Union address, the governor giving his State of the State speech or city and county leaders doing their State of the Community addresses, the goal is the same — to sum up what happened the previous year and project what we have to look forward to in the next year.
On Friday, city and county leaders did just that as the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the Community event. This forum gave city and county leaders a chance to reflect on a tumultuous 2020, and look forward to hopefully a better 2021.
It’s safe to say that 2020 will be a year that none of us will soon forget, no matter how bad we want to put it in our rearview mirror. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic altered every aspect of the way we live. It touched the lives of everyone in some form or fashion. Those hardest hit, though, were the family and friends who lost loved ones to this insidious disease.
The death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot and killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, also put Glynn County on the radar of the entire world. The justice system will decide the fate of the three men charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery’s death. In the meantime, the community has come together to try to heal the wounds opened by his untimely death.
Even as hard as 2020 was for Glynn County, city and county leaders expressed optimism about the outlook for 2021. While the pandemic caused some economic uncertainty, both the city and county seem to have come out of the worst part of the pandemic in relatively good financial shape.
Of course, there are still questions that need to be answered. The county will be looking for a new manager with Alan Ours set to step down in August. The county is also in need of a new police chief for its most scrutinized department.
There are still a lot of questions about what 2021 will look like in the Golden Isles, but we can’t help but agree with Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, who said Friday that “I know we will move forward and do great things. You can feel the energy happening in this community.”
There is definitely a lot of positive momentum pushing the Golden Isles forward right now. As the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed and the pandemic’s grip on all of us begins to loosen, we believe 2021 will be remembered a lot more fondly than its predecessor.