Dear Dr. Wallace:
My fiance and I are both 20 and plan to be married sometime soon in 2021. My fiance works for his father’s firm, while I work from home for a national health company. I still live at home with my parents, as does my fiance with his. This has allowed us to save over $2,500 a month so we can buy a house soon after we’re married. That has been our plan for the past year, and so far, so good, as our bank account has grown quite a bit!
We have been together for three years. We go to the same church and do a lot of the same activities together. We love each other and want to spend the rest of our lives together. My parents really like my fiance, and his parents love me and are happy we are planning on getting married next year.
Well, my mother and father aren’t so happy about us getting married. They think we’re too young, and they said they’re far too young to become grandparents. They probably say this because they got married young themselves. They were both just 18 when they tied the knot.
I’ve already made up my mind, but I’m kind of interested to see what you think. If you agree with me, I’ll be able to show my parents your response. If you don’t, they’ll likely never see it, since I would not be pointing it out to them! I know this might seem clever on my part, but I did want to disclose this to you in advance of your answer. I realize that my actions won’t influence your advice one way or the other, but I feel I am being more honest and ethical with you by disclosing my plans in advance. I hope this is OK with you.
— In Love and Ready,
via email
Dear In Love And Ready: It looks like your parents will get to see my response. You and your fiance are ready to become husband and wife, in my opinion. Maturity is measured in wisdom and actions rather than solely in chronological years, and you appear to be a very wise and close couple.
Your parents will get over their apprehension of potentially becoming young grandparents, and when that day comes, their instincts will kick in, and they will become superb fans of your young, growing family!
I wish you both all the best, and thank you for allowing me to be a small part in one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make.