Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have huge beef with our educational system. I graduated several months ago and received a high school diploma. My ex-boyfriend received the same diploma at the same graduation ceremony. But I graduated with an excellent grade-point average while my ex barely squeaked by with the minimum requirements. After all, college diplomas indicate superb academic achievements. My aunt’s college diploma has summa cum laude on it, which is Latin for something like “excellent grades.” Because you are a former high school administrator, I’d like your opinion on this.
— Good Student,
Milwaukee
Dear Good Student: I think your suggestion has merit. Those graduates with exceptional academic achievements in high school could have it duly noted on the diploma that they graduated with academic honors. All other graduates, including those who barely “squeaked by,” would receive the standard diplomas.
However, it is the graduate’s transcript that is the most important document. Colleges and universities use transcripts to determine if the student will be accepted. Some potential employees also ask for transcripts to determine the possibility of employment. The transcript tells all — grades, classes taken, student activities, involvements and so forth. The transcript separates the achievers from the “squeakers.”
Dear Dr. Wallace: Bless you for telling the girl who was being physically abused to get rid of her boyfriend immediately. She wasn’t sure what to do because she still cared for him and thought eventually he might change his behavior. Yes, he will change his behavior, but it will likely only be a change for the worse. Cowards who beat their girlfriends do so to exert power and control. They beat women because they are afraid to pick on men.
I have been in a physically abusive relationship, and I, too, thought that my love would calm his inner beast in time. I was so very wrong. Things only got worse. He finally beat me so badly that he broke my jaw. I wound up in the hospital and stayed there five days. Most of my body was black and blue. My father called the police and the guy was arrested. He is now in prison. It turns out I was the third female he had abused.
I have since done a lot of research on guys who abuse their wives or girlfriends and, in most cases, the abuse doesn’t go away with love or passing time. The only way the abuser will stop is with professional help, jail or immediate and final separation.
— Unfortunately Been There, via email
Dear Unfortunately Been There: Thank you for sharing your sad personal story with our young readers.
I’m very sorry to hear that you went through such a horrible experience, and I agree with your assessment; immediate and final separation is the prime option.